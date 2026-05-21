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Dumping of construction waste led to Bowring wall collapse; Chief secy seeks criminal case against contractor

The report also recommended strict action against four engineers from the Health Department, who were in charge of the project when the debris and construction waste were dumped at the site.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 21:06 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 21:06 IST
BengalurucollapseBowringcriminalBowring Hospital

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