Duo arrested for stealing electric wire bundles in Bengaluru

Rajarajeshwari Nagar police booked a case under sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the duo on October 11.