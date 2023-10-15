Duo arrested for stealing electric wire bundles in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have arrested two people accused of stealing electric wire bundles, police officials said on Saturday. The arrested have been identified as Balaji, 51, a resident of Rajaji Nagar and Jeevananda, 59, from Malleshwaram.
According to the complainant, on September 11, the duo broke into the Badrinarayana Electricals and Lighting House in Channasandra and stole Rs 80,000 in cash, besides escaping with several expensive electric wire bundles.
Rajarajeshwari Nagar police booked a case under sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the duo on October 11.