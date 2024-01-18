Duo arrested in Bengaluru for vandalising KSRTC buses in drunken rage

After a three-kilometre chase, Hoysala police arrested two inebriated men accused of shattering the windows of two KSRTC buses near Majestic early Wednesday morning.
The duo — Imran, 35, and Riyaz, 32 — both residents of Goripalya, was reportedly returning home in an autorickshaw around 2 am when the incident occurred.
Their vehicle was forced to slow down near the Shanthala signal due to a KSRTC bus, arriving from Mysuru, that was moving slowly. Incensed by the delay, the intoxicated duo disembarked and verbally abused the bus driver.
Their rage escalated and they grabbed a portable iron blower machine and proceeded to demolish the windshield and side windows of the bus. Not stopping with that, they turned their attention to another Mysuru bus parked behind, shattering its side windows as well.
The quick-thinking driver of the second bus reported the incident to the police via the helpline. When the police arrived, he gave the officers the number of the autorickshaw and the route it took.
Hoysala patrol units engaged in a three-kilometre pursuit before cornering the suspects.
A case has been registered at the Cottonpet police station. An investigating officer confirmed that the duo was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
"They could not even explain their reason for vandalising the second bus. While they expressed anger over the first bus for obstructing their path, they had no justification for damaging the one behind," the investigating officer said.