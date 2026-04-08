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Duo held for blackmailing married woman using private videos in Bengaluru's KR Puram

Following the threats, the woman paid over Rs 50 lakh and handed over her gold ornaments. The accused also threatened to kill her husband.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 21:24 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 21:24 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsbengaluru crimeBlackmail

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