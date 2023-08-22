Home
Duo held for stealing laptops in Bengaluru  

The suspects Shabrish, 32, and Faizal Pasha, 29, targeted those who slept during the journey and briefly searched their bags when the bus neared a station.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 22:36 IST

Police have arrested two people for stealing laptops from buses that operated between Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh.

They used to steal laptops, mobile phones and other costly accessories from the passengers’ bags. Thirty-nine laptops, including Apple MacBooks, were stolen and sold by the suspects. Police said all the items have been recovered.

While Shabrish is originally from Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh, Pasha is a resident of Jayanagar in Bengaluru. They had been friends for several years and started stealing a few months ago.

A police officer said buses were closely monitored after they received a tip-off from a source. He said multiple theft cases have been registered against them in several police stations.

(Published 21 August 2023, 22:36 IST)
BengaluruCrime

