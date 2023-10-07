Duo thrash auto driver thinking he harassed passengers, arrested

A 39-year-old autorickshaw driver was assaulted by two men who assumed that he was harassing his passengers. The two men, Horamavu residents Anil and Raghu Lal, were later arrested.
The complainant, M Nanjunda, told the police that the incident occurred at 1 am on October 1, when he dropped the passengers he had picked up from Sankey Road at Horamavu.
“When my passengers were getting out of the rickshaw, a car pulled over. A duo rushed out of the car and started shouting at us. When I questioned them, one of them punched me in the face and threatened to kill me,” Nanjunda claimed in his complaint.
Anil and Raghu fled the scene when he pulled out his mobile phone to call the police.
The Hennur police have registered a complaint under IPC sections 506 (intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).
An investigating officer told DH that the passengers who got out of the auto were inebriated and were talking aloud. Anil and Raghu mistook that the driver was harassing them and hit him. Police suspect that they were also intoxicated, which added to the confusion.