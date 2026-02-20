<p>Bengaluru: Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof visited the Bengaluru Traffic Police's (BTP) Traffic Management Centre on Friday and reviewed its AI-based traffic systems.</p>.<p>Schoof is in the city for the AI Impact Summit 2026. He was briefed on the city’s technology-driven approach to tackling congestion.</p>.<p>Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Schoof witnessed the operations of Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Transformation Management (ASTraM), an AI system developed in collaboration with Dutch firm Arcadis.</p>.<p>BTP top brass, including Director General and Inspector General of Police MA Saleem, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and JCP Traffic Karthik Reddy, hosted the delegation.</p>.Netherlands PM Dick Schoof visits Bengaluru Traffic Management Centre.<p>"The Prime Minister was keen to understand how Dutch-engineered intelligence is being adapted to manage the hectic task of Bengaluru's traffic," a senior officer noted.</p>.<p>The visit included live demonstrations of AI-enabled surveillance showing the ability to monitor traffic violations and flow in real-time. He also saw the adaptive signal control, systems that adjust signal timings based on vehicle density.</p>.<p>Schoof was also shown congestion mapping involving technology that provides field officers with updates every 15 minutes to intervene at non-recurring bottlenecks, such as those caused by accidents or fallen trees.</p>