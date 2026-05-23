D K Shivakumarholds closed-door meeting to review developmental projects across Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Friday held a closed-door meeting to review developmental projects across Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The key projects discussed included the Bengaluru Business Corridor, Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township, the second half of the Peripheral Ring Road between Hosur Road and Tumakuru Road, and the Intermediate Ring Road (IRR).</p>.<p>All these projects are currently at various stages of implementation and are facing land acquisition challenges.</p>.<p>"We discussed accelerating infrastructure works and ensuring better connectivity and urban mobility for the benefit of Bengaluru residents,” Shivakumar said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department (UDD), BDA Commissioner P Manivannan, Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) Commissioner Rajendran Cholan, Bengaluru Business Corridor Project Chairman LK Atheeq, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.</p>