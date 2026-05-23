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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

D K Shivakumarholds closed-door meeting to review developmental projects across Bengaluru

All these projects are currently at various stages of implementation and are facing land acquisition challenges.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 21:35 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 21:35 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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