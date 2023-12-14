E-cigarettes, foreign cigars worth Rs 26L confiscated in Bengaluru

Police raided several gift centres in eastern Bengaluru and confiscated e-cigarettes and foreign cigars worth Rs 26 lakh, and arrested five people.
The arrested have been identified as Muzamil, Mohammad Azmat, Abdul, Samir and Aziz.
Kothanur police raided gift shops on December 8 and arrested four people, confiscating e-cigarettes worth Rs 2.4 lakh. Based on their leads, police arrested their supplier and confiscated e-cigarettes and foreign cigars worth Rs 23.6 lakh.
Two separate cases have been filed at the Kothanur police station under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarette Act.