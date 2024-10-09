Home
E-Khata rollout hits snags, delays property transactions

The newly launched BBMP digital portal, which stores over 21 lakh property records, is experiencing issues with accepting certain required documents, delaying the final issuance of e-Khata.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 02:59 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 02:59 IST
India NewsBengaluruBBMPe-khata

