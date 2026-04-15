Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Early bar openings spark MLA’s ire in Rajajinagar

He urged the minister to crack down on bars and liquor stores operating beyond the prescribed hours.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 20:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
S Suresh Kumar
S Suresh Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 20:39 IST
Bengalurubars

Follow us on :

Follow Us