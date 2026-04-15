Early bar openings spark MLA’s ire in Rajajinagar

<p>Bengaluru: Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar criticised Excise Minister RB Timmapur over alleged illegal operations at bars and liquor stores, including early opening.</p>.<p>On Wednesday morning, Kumar visited bars serving alcohol to customers during the early hours in his constituency.</p>.<p>"The government is providing youngsters with the opportunity to drink more. Instead of having a cup of coffee or tea in the morning while reading the paper, people are starting their day with liquor as bars are opening as early as 5 am. This is the second time I have caught them doing this," he said.</p>.<p>He urged the minister to crack down on bars and liquor stores operating beyond the prescribed hours.</p>.<p>"Let them carry out their business in a legal manner. It is not right for businesses to operate outside the purview of the restrictions, especially when some of these bars are located in residential areas. It is unsafe for women.</p>.<p>“I urge the minister to take action against these establishments before women are forced to come onto the streets in protest against these bars and liquor stores." </p>