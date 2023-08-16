Early care critical for child survivors of sexual abuse

She explains, “Parents become hostile or depressed. Families break up when the perpetrator is among them. The school refuses to take the child back because of the negative press they get. Teachers don’t know how to talk to such children. A mother told me that seven-eight doctors held the hands and legs of her five-year-old daughter for medical examination. The girl is now terrified of doctors. From police to lawyers, sometimes their way of questioning is not child-friendly.” While POCSO has outlined sensitive practices, she says they are not followed in spirit everywhere.