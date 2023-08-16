Early care critical for child survivors of sexual abuse

Rehabilitative care for young survivors of sexual abuse should start immediately after their trauma comes to light. Delay can impair their psychosocial development, experts say.
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school principal in Varthur on August 3. The principal committed the crime in his house on the school premises. Though the survivor has dyslexia, she could relate the details of the assault to her mother. The police have booked the principal under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
Repercussions
Psychologist Afifa Kauser says sexual abuse takes away a child’s sense of safety and power over his/her body, which may impact his/her ability to trust people, forge relationships or engage in intimacy as an adult. The rehabilitative care, thus, should be designed to restore this aspect of trust.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is commonly seen among survivors of violence and is marked by flashbacks, nightmares and anxiety. A child may also slip into depression, indulge in self-blame or self-harm, grow up to be impulsive or socially withdrawn, have problematic sexualised behaviour, or take to substance abuse.
“The nature of these psychosocial concerns depends on the nature of sexual abuse, methods used by the abuser to groom the child, temperament of the child, parenting style, etc,” says Ashwini N V, founder-director of Muktha Foundation that works to prevent interpersonal violence.
Often, the aftermath is more traumatic for a child, says Kavita Jangan, additional professor of psychiatric social work in the child and adolescent psychiatry department at Nimhans.
She explains, “Parents become hostile or depressed. Families break up when the perpetrator is among them. The school refuses to take the child back because of the negative press they get. Teachers don’t know how to talk to such children. A mother told me that seven-eight doctors held the hands and legs of her five-year-old daughter for medical examination. The girl is now terrified of doctors. From police to lawyers, sometimes their way of questioning is not child-friendly.” While POCSO has outlined sensitive practices, she says they are not followed in spirit everywhere.
Recovery
Children can overcome the trauma but the recovery depends on the nature of the abuse, individual temperament, family and institutional support or a combination of these. “The intensity of trauma differs from child to child. It can incapacitate some from living a normal life. On the other hand, it can drive some to work towards social causes after recovery,” says school counsellor Hannah Awayz.
She says play therapy is an ideal intervention because children don’t have the vocabulary to verbalise their emotions. Play therapy helps children express themselves by using toys, role-playing, and games.
Support for family
The rehabilitation must also cover the child’s family and their emotional well-being. “They must not worry about people’s opinion,” Hannah speaks of the ‘shame’ that hangs around sexual abuse. Such a mindset can worsen the trauma endured by the family and prevent them from seeking support.
Overall, rehabilitation of a child sexual abuse survivor should at least involve a paediatrician, play therapist, a counselor or therapist for the family.
HELPLINES
080-4611007 (Nimhans)
88614 31673 (Muktha Foundation)
76397 41916 (Sahodari)
84229 84528 (Samaritans)
76766 02602 (Parivarthan)
080-65000111 (Sahai)