Early morning showers paralyse peak hour traffic in Bengaluru

As a result, all lanes of the Silk Board flyover were full, with vehicles of all shapes, sizes and colours packed in like sardines as far as the eye could see. This stretch of the road was painted red from Dairy Circle to Konappana Agrahara for at least half an hour on navigation applications.

A similar situation was observed from Agara temple to Rainbow Drive on Sarjapura Main Road.

Particularly concerning was the waterlogging on the Panathur Main Road, which appeared to be a flowing stream if viewed from a height. Despite this, vehicles continued to wade through the water.

Additionally, Marathahalli, Varthur Kodi, Kalyan Nagar and Kasthuri Nagar underpass in the east and northeast, Puttenahalli and MS Palya in the north, and Sakra Hospital Road, Bellandur were also waterlogged and saw traffic crawl.