Early morning showers paralyse peak hour traffic in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Moderate to heavy showers in the early hours of Monday paralysed peak hour traffic across Bengaluru, especially the northern and eastern parts of the city.
Reports of school buses and employees being stuck in water emerged on social media as many roads turned into temporary rivers.
Traffic police issued an advisory noting that severe waterlogging had occurred on the Outer Ring Road between Nagawara Junction and Hebbal, on both ramps of Hebbal flyover, Veerasandra on the Electronics City elevated road. Hosur Road and Bannerghatta Road, particularly near Madiwala and Roopena Agrahara and at the Jayadeva underpass, where vehicular traffic stopped around 10 am.
As a result, all lanes of the Silk Board flyover were full, with vehicles of all shapes, sizes and colours packed in like sardines as far as the eye could see. This stretch of the road was painted red from Dairy Circle to Konappana Agrahara for at least half an hour on navigation applications.
A similar situation was observed from Agara temple to Rainbow Drive on Sarjapura Main Road.
Particularly concerning was the waterlogging on the Panathur Main Road, which appeared to be a flowing stream if viewed from a height. Despite this, vehicles continued to wade through the water.
Additionally, Marathahalli, Varthur Kodi, Kalyan Nagar and Kasthuri Nagar underpass in the east and northeast, Puttenahalli and MS Palya in the north, and Sakra Hospital Road, Bellandur were also waterlogged and saw traffic crawl.
Published 12 August 2024, 05:28 IST