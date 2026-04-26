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Earth Day: Bengaluru activists question environmental cost of dairy

The protest, part of a coordinated 20-city campaign following Earth Day, aimed to draw attention to the sector's high water consumption and its connection to the beef trade.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 23:18 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 23:18 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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