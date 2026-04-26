<p>Bengaluru: A group of young activists gathered on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indiranagar">Indiranagar’s</a> 100 Feet Road on Saturday to stage a public installation highlighting the environmental and ethical impact of India’s dairy industry.</p>.<p>The protest, part of a coordinated 20-city campaign following Earth Day, aimed to draw attention to the sector's high water consumption and its connection to the beef trade.</p>.<p>The activists highlighted that India, the world’s largest milk producer, is also a leading beef exporter. They argued that the two industries are inextricably linked, as dairy cattle are often moved into the beef supply chain once their milk production declines.</p>.<p><strong>Water stress concerns</strong></p>.<p>The protest comes at a time when<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru"> Bengaluru</a> is facing water anxiety. Activists cited data showing that producing one litre of milk in India requires 1,078 litres of water.</p>.11,000 litres of milk poured into Narmada river after religious event; environmentalists flag negative impact.<p>"In a city where 65 wards are facing shortages, we have to question the footprint of what we consume,” said Sanjiv, a local resident and activist. The group noted that major dairy-producing states, including Karnataka and Punjab, are currently grappling with severe groundwater stress.</p>.<p>The campaign also focused on methane emissions, noting that India's livestock emits roughly 12.7 million tonnes of methane annually. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and a significant driver of short-term global warming.</p>.<p>Musician Vasu Dixit, who supported the drive, said that while food choices are often tied to culture and geography, consumers must be aware of their impact on nature.</p>.<p>The protesters called on policymakers to transition towards food systems that prioritise climate goals and resource conservation.</p>