eARTh event to mobilise climate action through art

Bengaluru: The Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) will organise the second edition of the eARTh event on Friday.
The event is part of CSTEP’s eARTh initiative, which was launched in 2023 to mobilise art as a tool for climate action. It brings together artists, environmentalists, policymakers and community changemakers to discuss ways in which art can inspire sustainability and climate action.
Under an eARTh artists collective, climate-conscious creators have been trying to expand the role of art in driving climate action. The eARTh climate fellowship offers mentorship by experts and seasoned creators to young artists.
The event, to be held at the Bangalore International Centre, will have the first batch of the eARTh Climate Fellows display their art created over a nine-month fellowship. It will also feature a performance by the Vasu Dixit Collective.
CSTEP is collaborating with Slam Out Loud, a non-profit organisation that empowers children through art and expression to talk about issues that include climate change. The organisation will guide the attendees at the event through a session on creating art.
Published 17 September 2024, 04:43 IST