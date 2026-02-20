Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bengaluru East City Corporation sets up joint teams to inspect safety standards at PGs

The teams, comprising officials from the health and town planning departments, have been directed to complete a citywide inspection within 15 days and submit a compliance report.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 19:02 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 19:02 IST
India NewsBengaluruPG accommodations

