<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru East City Corporation on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and lake conservation works in the Mahadevapura and KR Puram assembly constituencies.</p>.<p>The corporation directed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to install a real-time sensor-based monitoring system to track the quantity, flow, and quality of water entering lakes and make the information publicly accessible.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh chaired the meeting.</p>.<p>Officials informed the commissioner that treated water from the BWSSB’s sewage treatment plant would soon be released into Kowdenahalli Lake through a trenchless pipeline system to avoid road damage.</p>.<p>BWSSB officials were instructed to secure the required permissions and complete the work within 20 days.</p>.East Bengaluru: Commissioner inspects roads, lakes, underpasses & infrastructure.<p>At Vengayyana Lake, officials said treated water and untreated sewage flowing through stormwater drains were currently mixing before entering the lake, resulting in pollution.</p>.<p>The commissioner directed officials to install separate pipelines for treated water and sewage diversion and complete the work within 20 days.</p>.<p>In Devarabeesanahalli, officials said a 1.3-MLD STP maintained by the Adarsha Residential Apartment Association was operational, while another 900-KLD STP was awaiting Consent for Operation clearance from the Pollution Control Board.</p>.<p>Once operational, sewage from nearby residential complexes would be diverted for treatment before being discharged into the lake.</p>.<p>During the meeting, the commissioner expressed concern over repeated incidents of road cutting on ITPL Road, Devasandra Road, Sarjapur Road, and Devarabeesanahalli without prior approval from the civic body.</p>.<p>Reviewing stormwater drain maintenance, officials said the East City Corporation has a 225-km drain network, of which 125 km has been converted into concrete drains.</p>.<p>The remaining 100 km of earthen drains are proposed for development under World Bank and government funding.</p>.<p>Dissatisfied with the pace of maintenance works, the commissioner instructed officials to submit daily maintenance reports.</p>