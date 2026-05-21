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Bengaluru East civic body pushes lake revival, sets 20-day deadline

The commissioner directed officials to install separate pipelines for treated water and sewage diversion and complete the work within 20 days.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 21:17 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 21:17 IST
India NewsBengalurupipelinesewage treatmentcivic body

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