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Easter 2026: Places to enjoy festive food in Bengaluru

From special brunches to festive suppers, many eateries across Bengaluru are offering Easter-themed menus—making it easy to step out and soak in the spirit of the season.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 10:19 IST
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Vanilla Pannacotta at 24/7.

Vanilla Pannacotta at 24/7.

Special arrangement

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Easter brunch at The Aviary.

Easter brunch at The Aviary.

Special arrangement

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Published 04 April 2026, 10:19 IST
lifestyleBengaluruEasterFood

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