<p>Easter 2026 falls on April 5, and it’s that time of the year when you celebrate good food with dear ones. From special brunches to festive suppers, many eateries across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>are offering Easter-themed menus—making it easy to step out and soak in the spirit of the season. </p><p>Here are a few spots to experience an 'egg-citing' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/an-eggs-traordinary-easter-3955477">Easter </a>in Bengaluru</p>.<p><strong>24/7 at The LaLiT Ashok Bangalore </strong></p><p>At this restaurant, Easter brunch is loaded with a wide range of desserts complementing its starter options and main course varieties. “Eggs have long been symbolic of Easter, representing new beginnings and life,” shares Executive Chef Shahul Hameed, pointing to highlights such as Deviled Eggs with Old Bay Shrimps. The menu is also mindful of plant-based diners, featuring a creative Boiled Egg Vanilla Pannacotta—a vegan dessert that cleverly mirrors the look of an egg while offering a delicate, inclusive treat. </p>.<p><strong>The Aviary at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa</strong></p><p>What's on the menu here? It features egg-forward dishes, from fluffy scrambled eggs and quiches to deviled egg, alongside hearty mains like roasted ham, glazed lamb, and comforting vegetarian casseroles. You'll come for the festive food and stay around for the extensive beverage line-up that includes fine wines, cocktails and some Easter-inspired signatures. "Guests are welcomed with a signature drink on arrival and they can also take home thoughtfully curated Easter giveaways," says the team.</p>.<p><strong>Thom's Bakery</strong></p><p>A classic for many Bengalureans, this OG spot (since 1970) remains a favourite during festive seasons. For Easter, it’s all about the simple joys and authentic taste, like the hot cross buns and chocolate Easter eggs that never go out of style.</p>.Tradition meets innovation in the evolution of India's festive sweet boxes.<p><strong>Merwans</strong></p><p>A go-to with multiple outlets across the city, offering an assortment of festive treats like marzipan Easter eggs, macarons, bento cakes and more—perfect for pocket-friendly treats, gifting, or last-minute walk-in. </p>.<p><strong>Easter at home</strong></p><p>If you’re hosting loved ones at home for a more intimate celebration, you can always craft your own Easter eggs—or bring home artisanal delights from places like Bombay Sweet Shop (their Easter bunny is a crowd-pleaser), SMOOR (gift-ready Easter egg boxes), and Theobroma—where you may celebrate with the carrot cupcake or a slice of babka.</p>