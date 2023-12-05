Easy to beguile most gullible of the lot: The elderly in Bengaluru

According to the data, forgery, cheating, and fraud made up most cases against senior citizens (174), followed by simple hurt (70), theft (66), robbery (39), and murder (17).



As many as 16 cases were registered concerning the assault on women with the intent to outrage their modesty.



Five attempts to murder cases, 19 cases of criminal trespass and 12 cases of criminal intimidation against senior citizens were registered, the report said.



Why they’re soft targets?



A police officer requesting anonymity said senior citizens make easy and soft targets for fraudsters due to their gullible nature and that many were generally not well-versed with modern technology.



“The pandemic also was a factor for the lower number of cases in 2020 and 2021,” the officer told DH. “As the pandemic subsided, the number of fraudsters began to rise.”



The officer said fraudsters invoke a sense of fear and emergency, which pushes senior citizens to get conned.

“Many fraudsters speak professionally like bankers and due to their gullible nature, seniors became easy victims. In some cases, fraudsters also play a psychological trick on them by telling them that their son or grandson is sick and they need money.”