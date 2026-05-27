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Hotels, restaurants in Bengaluru hold off on price hikes despite revised minimum wages

The revised wages are expected to significantly increase labour costs for the hospitality sector, where manpower constitutes a major share of operating expenses.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 22:31 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 22:31 IST
India NewsBengaluruprice hikeMinimum wages

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