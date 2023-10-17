Eclectic 'Gombe habba' themes light up Dasara festivities in Bengaluru

Sandhya Jayaram, a resident of Vijaynagar, considered the dolls more than mere decorations; they are a medium of storytelling.

“Every year, we arrange dolls based on themes. This year, my theme revolves around a story of a goddess, who goes to a town to protect and free it from evil forces,” she said.

She has also paid a special tribute to late actor, Puneeth Rajkumar, by creating a doll-themed park in his honour.