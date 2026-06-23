ED raids Rajesh Exports following SEBI scrutiny

<p>Bengaluru: In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched simultaneous searches against Rajesh Exports, which is currently facing intense scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). </p><p>Sources from the agency’s New Delhi Zone said that nine areas in Bengaluru and Mumbai in Maharashtra are being covered in the searches. The searches also included premises belonging to the firm’s promoters. </p>.Rajesh Exports founder denies fund diversion in ACC Energy, says Sebi misread accounting entries.<p>Rajesh Exports Ltd (REL), a multinational gold retailer, is headquartered in Bengaluru.</p><p>“The searches are being executed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA),” the sources said. </p><p>Sources further said that the ED is also examining suspected benami transactions linked to REL shares. Details from the search operations are awaited, while sources said that documents and other digital evidence were being examined by the investigators. </p><p>The ED is yet to release an official statement as raids continued when this report was filed. </p><p>SEBI barred Rajesh Mehta, promoter and executive chairman of Rajesh Exports Ltd (REL), from accessing the securities market and alleged large-scale financial misstatements at the company. </p><p>In its 109-page interim order issued on June 3, SEBI alleged that company funds were routed through personal accounts and promoter-linked entities without adequate disclosures and that corporate transactions were layered in a manner that obscured fund trails. The regulator also restrained Mehta from buying, selling or dealing in securities until further orders.</p><p>Sebi further alleged that Rajesh Exports prima facie misrepresented revenues of about Rs 15.15 lakh crore, or nearly 99.8% of revenues attributed to subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries between FY21 and FY25. It also alleged that the company recorded non-genuine sales and purchase transactions worth more than Rs 11,487 crore each in its standalone financial statements between FY22 and FY24.</p><p>The investigation was launched following a shareholder complaint regarding unusually large trade receivables that had remained outstanding for more than two years. Repeated calls made to Rajesh Mehta seeking comment went unanswered till the time of publication.</p>