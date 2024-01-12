ED searches Karnataka Congress MLA, aides in Rs 150-cr illegal land allotment case

Bengaluru: After around 40 hours of raids and search operations, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials seized documents of properties worth Rs 50 crore from the houses and offices of Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda and his associates.
A release from the ED stated that the searches were conducted in connection with a case related to the illegal allotment of government land worth Rs 150 crore. It added that more than Rs 25 lakh cash and other incriminating papers and digital data were found.
Gowda represents Malur in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and is also the chairman of the Kolar Chikkaballapura District Milk Producers' Union (Kochimul).
As per reports, the searches — conducted under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2022 — went on from 5.30 am on Monday to 10 pm on Tuesday.
They searched Nanjegowda’s houses at Kommanahalli in Malur and Bengaluru's KR Puram. The agency also raided 15 other locations, including the Kochimul head office at Belaganahalli.