<p>The 17th edition of Eduverse, the mega career expo by <span class="italic">DH</span> and Prajavani, witnessed hordes of aspirants at Palace Grounds on Saturday. </p>.<p>Many parents and students navigated over 50 institutional stalls with a mix of anxiety and excitement.</p>.<p>“I came here thinking only about CS (computer science), but after the AI session and KEA’s briefing, I’m looking at data science and even agritech,” said Rahul, a II PU student. </p>.<p>Parents, too, found relief in direct interaction with experts. “The mock NEET exams and one-on-one counselling gave us a clear roadmap,” said Sunitha, a parent from Malleswaram. </p>.<p>A parent visited to learn more about future courses for his son who has completed PU and is considering an LLB course in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Venkatesh, another parent, is interested in engineering and is considering food technology course for his ward. Another parent visited to explore course options for his son, interested in gaming and animation courses. </p>.Eduverse expo at Palace Grounds \nin Bengaluru on April 4, 5.<p>Sumitra, a parent from Vijayanagar, said: “It’s difficult to travel to far-off places like Yelahanka or Hosur just to check out different colleges. Having info on colleges from various locations available in one single place is incredibly convenient for parents. I now have a much clearer idea about which course and which college I should choose for my daughter, thanks to the fair.” </p>.<p>Ashoka from Kadabagere, said: “The experience of participating directly in a fair like this and gathering information first-hand is far better than searching for colleges or courses on internet. Eduverse has made it much easier to make the right decisions. It is especially helpful for those keen on pursuing their studies within Karnataka.” </p>.<p>Chandana, another parent, said: “My daughter took the science stream in PUC and has just completed her exams. We came to this fair to figure out the next steps for her future. We received excellent guidance here.”</p>