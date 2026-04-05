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Edu expo broadens options, mock-ups give a headstart

A parent visited to learn more about future courses for his son who has completed PU and is considering an LLB course in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 01:49 IST
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Students and parents visit a stall at the exhibition.
Students and parents visit a stall at the exhibition.
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Published 05 April 2026, 01:49 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaEduVerse

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