Education fair on Sept 3 in Bengaluru

Education fair on Sept 3 in Bengaluru

United States to host student education fair in Bengaluru on Sept 3
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 21:25 IST

A university fair will be held at the Taj MG Road on September 3 between 2 pm and 5 pm. Representatives from 36 accredited universities and colleges in the United States will participate.

The ‘2023 EducationUSA Study in the US’ fair is being hosted by EducationUSA at Yashna Trust, Bengaluru, in collaboration with the US Consulate General Chennai. It offers an opportunity for students interested in pursuing Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD programmes in the United States to explore a diverse range of academic programmes and criteria presented by various university representatives.

Attendees can also learn about the visa application process and living in the United States through interactions with embassy representatives and EducationUSA advisers.

Participation is free. However, attendees must register at https://bit.ly/ EdUSAFair23PR. 

(Published 25 August 2023, 21:25 IST)
