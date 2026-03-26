<p>Bengaluru: The state government’s draft policy for responsible digital use among students is being questioned by teachers and psychologists over enforcement challenges and possible resource constraints.</p>.<p>While many teachers remain in favour of limiting internet use among children, others pointed to the unrealistic expectations the draft policy places on them.</p>.<p>"We are expected to identify mental health issues, monitor tech use, and conduct awareness sessions for both students and parents, which is an unfair expectation from teachers.</p>.<p>"Even if the government trains us, we will not be as skilled as a mental health professional to do their job. This leaves a lot of room for misdiagnosis and misinterpretation," said Mamatha Jain, a language teacher at a private school in Electronics City.</p>.<p>While social media literacy can be part of education, its execution must begin at home, said Louis Lopez, principal, Greenwood High.</p>.<p>"The execution is going to be the most difficult part. I have had this conversation with several parents, and they have spoken about the kind of aggressive withdrawal symptoms children exhibit when their internet access is restricted. Many parents are also unable to limit access because when both parents are working, they are dependent on digital devices to reach out to their children." </p>.<p>The teaching faculty also raised concerns over the lack of counsellors in several schools.</p>.<p>"Even if there is a counsellor or a psychologist at the school, they cannot magically solve the child's issues. All relevant institutions and factors need to come together to solve the mental health issues among children.</p>.<p>"Before blaming social media and the internet, we need to look at why children are increasingly turning towards the internet. Social media is filling a gap because there is currently no space for children in society," said psychologist Nithya J Rao.</p>.<p><strong>Want to take scientific route: Minister </strong></p>.<p>Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said the draft policy has been put out to the public to initiate discussion on the issue.</p>.<p>"We want there to be concern with all parties involved. There must be a back and forth to figure out what works and what does not. There is room for improvement. I want to take the scientific route with this policy," he told DH.</p>