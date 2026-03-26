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Educators flag gaps in Karnataka govt’s digital use policy for students

While many teachers remain in favour of limiting internet use among children, others pointed to the unrealistic expectations the draft policy places on them.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 21:46 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 21:46 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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