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Eduverse expo at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on April 4, 5

The event will be held between 9 am and 6 pm. Entry is free for students.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 04:04 IST
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Scan to register for mock CET & NEET exams.
Scan to register for mock CET & NEET exams.
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Published 21 March 2026, 04:04 IST
BengaluruEduVerse

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