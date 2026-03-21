<p>Bengaluru: Eduverse, a premier education and career guidance expo organised by the Deccan Herald and Prajavani, will be held at Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds in the city on April 4 and April 5.</p>.<p>The event will be held between 9 am and 6 pm. Entry is free for students.</p>.<p>The expo, one of the biggest educational expos in Karnataka, will bring together leading academic institutions and career experts under one roof.</p>.<p>Over 100 top institutions from across the state will take part in the expo. The event is supported by Ad6.</p>.Eduverse back with 16th edition \nin Bengaluru and Hubballi.<p>The institutions participating in the event include Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Reva University, Presidency University, CMR University, Sapthagiri NPS University, KLE Madical university, VIT, East Point Group of Institutions, CIT- Cambridge Institute of Technology, Rajarajeshwari College of Engineering, East West Group of Institutions, Sambharam Institutions, MS Engineering College, ABBS(Acharya Bangalore B School), AIMS-Acharya Institute of Management and Science, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Acs College of Engineering, Dr S R Chandrasekhar Institute of Speech and Hearing, Idea Smart learning (Vision Academy) and PES University.</p>.<p>The Universal Group of Institutions, RR institutions Engineering Colleges, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering-Mysuru, Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Iruvakki, MIT World Peace University, Pune, IAS BABA, Amity University, Birla Global University, ISB&M, SRN Adarsh Group Of Institutions, ICFAI, The Oxford Educational Institutions, SDM Education Society-Ugire, Parul University, RV University, MAHE, SRM University, Kamavari Sangham, Sai Vidya Institute of Technology, Deccan PU College, Sheshadripuram college, Atria Institute of Technology, Maharaja Institute of technology and other institutions are also taking part in the event. </p>.<p>The students can utilise the expo to save time and effort, compare courses, eligibility, fees, and placements in one place.</p>.<p>The expo will also include expert guidance through interactive sessions on trending careers. The students can also take mock CET and NEET exams at the expo.</p>