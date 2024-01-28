Efforts directed towards transparency in BDA: MLA Haris before assuming charge

Bengaluru: Shantinagar MLA N A Haris, who has been appointed as the Chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), said that his biggest efforts will be directed towards bringing transparency to its administration.
Speaking to DH after his appointment on Friday, he said, “I would like to make things much easier for people. My sincere commitment is that my people should not suffer wherever they are. I will make it easier and convenient for the public to take things forward”.
He said that he will work on a system taking into confidence the BDA officers, ministers and the government. “I am committed to giving a good result to Bengaluru city and its people- that is my vision. Whatever will benefit the government, the people and the future of the city should be given a chance.” He said he would work towards designing the city’s masterplan after closely examining the issues that need to be addressed in consultation with the government and all stakeholders, to give the city what he calls the ‘touch of an international city’.
“We need to bring in good planners and laws and see how best we can do this together.”
N A Haris is set to take charge on Monday.