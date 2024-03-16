JOIN US
Efforts on to make Jnanabharati campus plastic-free: V-C

Bangalore University (BU) Vice-Chancellor Dr SM Jayakara said they are making all efforts to make Jnanabharati a plastic-free campus.
Last Updated 15 March 2024, 23:18 IST

During the International Science Conference organised by the Bangalore University Science Forum on Friday he said, "We are indirectly responsible for the climatic issues. Nature is deteriorating in the name of development. Even at our campus plastic waste is increasing, despite efforts by students and administration to eliminate it."

He said that university authorities are considering measures to avoid plastic waste from entering the campus.

(Published 15 March 2024, 23:18 IST)
