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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Egg freezing, before "I do"

Fertility specialists say more women are opting to freeze their eggs as they delay marriage and prioritise careers.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 23:17 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 23:17 IST
Bengaluru newsMetrolife

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