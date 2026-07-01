Egg freezing, before "I do"

<p>Karnataka’s declining fertility rate has been linked to later marriages, delayed childbirth and changing family aspirations. Now, city-based fertility specialists say those shifts are also evident in IVF and fertility clinics, where more unmarried women are choosing to freeze their eggs to extend their reproductive window while delaying marriage or motherhood.</p>.<p>At a Banashankari-based IVF centre, medical director Dr Vidya V Bhat says most women seeking elective egg freezing are between 27 and 40 years old. Nearly 80% are unmarried or do not have a partner, she adds, noting that they predominantly come from urban, educated backgrounds. </p>.<p>At a fertility and IVF chain, egg freezing has shifted dramatically over the past five years. Dr Pallavi Prasad, a fertility specialist with the chain, says that before 2020-21, most egg-freezing cases were referrals from oncologists for women undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy, while elective, or “social”, egg freezing was rare. “Now, around 70-80% of the egg-freezing cases we see are social egg freezing. About half the women seeking the procedure have never been married, while the rest include those who are divorced, separated or in the midst of divorce proceedings,” she says.</p>.<p>At another fertility and IVF chain, Dr Sharvari Mundhe, consultant-fertility and IVF specialist, says enquiries about egg freezing have risen steadily, driven by greater public awareness, social media conversations and employer-supported fertility benefits.</p>.<p>“Around 70% of our egg-freezing patients are unmarried,” she says. Most are between 28 and 35 years old and work in the IT sector.</p>.<p>At a fertility and reproductive medicine chain, around 70% of women seeking elective egg freezing — aged between 27 and 40 — have never been married or do not have a long-term partner. Dr Meghana Nyapathi, cluster head-reproductive medicine, says, “While the proportion of unmarried women opting for egg freezing has remained largely unchanged over the past two years, the overall demand for the procedure has risen significantly as awareness has grown.”</p>.<p>Families, particularly mothers, have also become noticeably more supportive of the decision. “Earlier, patients often came with friends to complete consent formalities. Now, parents are increasingly involved in consultations and treatment decisions,” Dr Sharvari adds.</p>.<p>Seeking more time</p>.<p>Most doctors, including Dr Pallavi, say the motivations extend beyond career ambitions. “Many seek the procedure because they want more time to find the right life partner without feeling pressured by declining fertility. I’ve had patients ranging from a chartered accountant preparing to move abroad to a professional dancer approaching 40, both of whom chose egg freezing so they could postpone motherhood without closing the door on having biological children later,” she says.</p>.<p>She adds that awareness has widened interest beyond working professionals. “In some cases, we’re also seeing parents bring daughters in their mid 20s after tests reveal a diminished ovarian reserve. In such cases, egg freezing is viewed as a preventive measure,” she says.</p>.<p>Despite growing awareness, Dr Sharvari cautions that many still overestimate what egg freezing can achieve. She says counselling focuses on explaining that preserving eggs does not guarantee a future pregnancy, as success depends on factors such as a woman’s age at freezing, egg quality, embryo development and, later, sperm quality. </p>.<p><strong>Another trend</strong></p>.<p>Dr Vidya and Dr Meghana receive a lot of enquiries from Indian-origin women working abroad. “Many, who are particularly in the US and UK, when they come for a vacation, freeze their eggs here and return, because they know they may eventually come back to India,” Dr Meghana adds. </p>.<p><strong>Cost factor</strong></p>.<p>The cost of hormone injections typically ranges between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh, with annual charges of Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000. However, the medication and procedure cost varies depending on a woman's ovarian reserve. Under current government guidelines, frozen eggs can be stored for up to 10 years.</p>