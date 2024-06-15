Eid al-Adha: Extreme weather takes toll on sheep farmers, leaves them reeling under loss  

Bengaluru: Sheep markets across Bengaluru are bustling as Eid al-Adha, commonly known as Bakrid, is slated to be celebrated on Monday.
Melas at Tannery Road, HRBR Layout, and areas around Shivajinagar are bustling with huge crowds gathering to purchase sheep for the sacrificial feast of Bakrid.
Sheep and goats from districts like Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Belagavi flood these markets. Various breeds available include Yalga, Singuri, Amingarh, Chinor, Vilayti, Jamunapuri, Gulabi, Kota, Bantam, and Malwa, with prices ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1,20,000 based on the size, coat texture, breed, and health condition.
“Amingarh sheep are the most expensive breed we have. These are the desi variety. Purely bred, they grow big in size,” Sabi Baig, a sheep herder from Amingad, Vijayapura district, told DH.
Sheep farmers have been lamenting about their losses due to the constant change in weather conditions. "This year, 16 goats under my care died due to dehydration and extreme weather conditions," said Shivareddy, a sheep farmer from Tannery Road.
The heat also significantly affected the animals’ size and growth. Extreme weather conditions cause deformities like shorter legs and unequal proportions and eye-related issues.
“The goats would have been 20 kg heavier if not for the heat," said Azhar, owner of Taj goat farm.
Heavy rain has also hit the farmers hard. “Kolar farmers are finding it harder to transport more sheep due to the heavy rains. This indirectly affects our business,” said Rafi Khanam, a sheep farmer from Kolar district.
Published 14 June 2024, 20:53 IST