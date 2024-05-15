Eight speed trap cameras installed on airport road

Bengaluru: Eight speed trap cameras have been installed along Ballari Road’s elevated corridor to track vehicles that cross the permissible speed limit of 80 kmph.

Although there are signboards with the speed limit and speed display boards capturing vehicle speeds along the stretch, Bengaluru traffic police note that there is little compliance.

The traffic police announced this on Tuesday to curb accidents and improve road safety for all road users. These cameras will automatically detect any speed violations and issue a challan, similar to the cameras installed at 50 junctions in the city under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).