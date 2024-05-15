Eight speed trap cameras installed on airport road

Bengaluru: Eight speed trap cameras have been installed along Ballari Road’s elevated corridor to track vehicles that cross the permissible speed limit of 80 kmph.
Although there are signboards with the speed limit and speed display boards capturing vehicle speeds along the stretch, Bengaluru traffic police note that there is little compliance.
The traffic police announced this on Tuesday to curb accidents and improve road safety for all road users. These cameras will automatically detect any speed violations and issue a challan, similar to the cameras installed at 50 junctions in the city under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).
These eight cameras have been installed at select locations along the 34 km-stretch — four each in either direction, said M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). He added that, in the past two to three months of testing, they found more people were speeding towards the city, increasing the risk of accidents. The police are still analysing the reasons for this.
According to data shared by the traffic police, the total number of accidents on the airport road last year stood at 322, with 85 fatal accidents killing 87 people. Until April 30 this year, the high-speed stretch already recorded 29 fatal accidents out of a total accident count of 110.
