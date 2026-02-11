<p><strong>Personalised star map </strong></p>.<p>The personalised star map print from NR Nikrish Gifting is a picture of the night sky on a day that means something special, such as an anniversary or first date. Available on Amazon.</p>.<p><strong>Photo puzzle</strong></p>.<p>Turn your photograph into a heart-shaped puzzle with F2P. This activity is perfect for couples who enjoy solving puzzles together. Available on Amazon.</p>.<p><strong>Mini pocket printer</strong></p>.<p>The Curious Hub mini pocket printer allows users to print photos instantly from their phone while on the go. Available on Flipkart.</p>.<p><strong>Engraved wooden bookmark </strong></p>.<p>For the avid reader, consider a set of engraved wooden bookmarks that double up as a DIY project. It can be decorated with paints, sketch pens or colour pencils. Available on Amazon. </p>.<p><strong>Starry night projector </strong></p>.<p>Create a dreamy atmosphere in any room with a starry night projector light. This one is from Bosig Star Master Projector. Available on Amazon.</p>.<p><strong>Sound-wave keychain</strong></p>.<p>This set of keychains, from Tradewithmj, features sound waves of songs you like. Available on Flipkart.</p>.<p><strong>Zen garden meditation kit</strong></p>.<p>The Zen garden Japanese meditation kit from Etsy is a tiny tabletop garden that is perfect for unwinding together. Available on Etsy.</p>.<p><strong>Tea sampler </strong></p>.<p>This tea sampler box from Vahdam has 24 flavours of tea, ranging from ginger mint and classic chamomile to pumpkin spiced and hibiscus rose. Available on Amazon.</p>