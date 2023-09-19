Either BBMP is casual or utterly negligent: Karnataka High Court on election hoardings

The court, however, said the counsel for the petitioner in the public interest litigation, G R Mohan was 'justified in making submission before this court that growth of such hoardings leads to create an impression in the minds of the general public that either the authorities of the corporation are casual in their duties or for the reasons best known to them they are showing utter negligence to their duties. And in both these situations the suffer is the public at large in general and the citizens of Bengaluru city in particular.' In the annexure to the memo, the BBMP has said 701 cases have been registered under the KOPD Act till August 30 this year. In comparison, a total of 76 cases were registered in 2022, 19 in 2021 and 120 in 2020. Of the 701 cases in the current year, 164 have resulted in conviction, 17 in disposal and 132 are pending trial. In the month of August alone, 327 cases have been registered under the KOPD Act.