Ejipura flyover fiasco: Govt seeks action against engineers involved    

Even as the incomplete Ejipura flyover turned into meme material, the state government has written to the BBMP asking what action was being taken against the engineers responsible for the fiasco.
Besides seeking the kind of disciplinary action taken against engineers, the Urban Development Department (UDD), in its letter to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, has also asked the civic body about the financial losses incurred due to the unfinished project.
In March 2017, the BBMP awarded the work to build an elevated corridor linking the Ejipura Main Inner Ring Road Junction, Sony World Junction, and Kendriya Sadana Junction (along the 110-feet Inner Ring Road) to Simplex Infrastructure following tender formalities that began in 2014-15. However, the contract to the firm was withdrawn in mid-2022 since it did not complete the work at the stipulated time. A public interest litigation filed in the high court also mounted pressure on the BBMP to act swiftly.
Though the BBMP re-tendered the work earlier this year, approvals are kept on hold since the prices quoted are much higher than the original estimate.