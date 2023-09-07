Ejipura flyover fiasco: Govt seeks action against engineers involved    

In March 2017, the BBMP awarded the work to build an elevated corridor linking the Ejipura Main Inner Ring Road Junction, Sony World Junction, and Kendriya Sadana Junction (along the 110-feet Inner Ring Road) to Simplex Infrastructure following tender formalities that began in 2014-15. However, the contract to the firm was withdrawn in mid-2022 since it did not complete the work at the stipulated time. A public interest litigation filed in the high court also mounted pressure on the BBMP to act swiftly.