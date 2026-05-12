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Elderly couple from Bengaluru duped of Rs 1.58 crore in fake stock scam

The unidentified cybercriminals contacted the victim on WhatsApp, added him to groups where members, most likely their proxies, shared success stories and screenshots of earnings.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 22:49 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 22:49 IST
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