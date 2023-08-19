Elderly woman crushed to death while avoiding pothole

Sharanappa alleged that a speeding school bus behind them reportedly overtook their scooter and struck the scooter handle opposite the Shani Mahatma temple in Chikkagollarahatti. As a result, Sharanappa fell to the left, but his wife fell to the right of the scooter. The left wheels of the bus went over her head, crushing her to death on the spot. The driver stopped his vehicle a little ahead of the accident and fled the scene.