Elderly woman crushed to death while avoiding pothole

A 60-year-old woman lost her life when the scooter she was riding pillion with her husband attempted to avoid a pothole on Magadi Main Road, on Thursday afternoon.
The victim, Sumangala S, is survived by her husband, S N Sharanappa, their son, Sharath Kumar, and daughter, Soumya. The couple lived with their son in Kadabagere.
According to the officials, Sumangala was riding with her husband on his scooter that afternoon. The couple had set out on Magadi Main Road from their home near the Janapriya Township towards a store in Sunkadakatte around 1.10 pm.
Sharanappa alleged that a speeding school bus behind them reportedly overtook their scooter and struck the scooter handle opposite the Shani Mahatma temple in Chikkagollarahatti. As a result, Sharanappa fell to the left, but his wife fell to the right of the scooter. The left wheels of the bus went over her head, crushing her to death on the spot. The driver stopped his vehicle a little ahead of the accident and fled the scene.
Commuters, who had gathered along with Sharanappa’s son, Sharath Kumar, took the victim to Nelamangala government hospital.
Sharanappa filed an FIR at the Madanayakanahalli police station, demanding action against the bus driver, the road contractor, and the engineers who had left the road work incomplete. However, the police stated that Sharanappa had swerved to the side to avoid a massive pothole on the road. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle as the wheel slipped on a rock, causing both of them to fall in opposite directions from the scooter.
The police further added that Sumangala had worn a helmet but hadn’t fastened it properly, which caused the helmet to unlatch and roll off the instant she fell.
They seized the bus and launched a hunt to apprehend the absconding driver. They are planning to write to the Regional Transport Office to request the cancellation of his license.Yelahanka MLA Vishwanath reportedly called for a meeting with contractors and engineers to initiate repair works starting Friday night.
The police held a meeting with the bus drivers of various schools along Magadi Road to emphasise safe driving practices and prevent such accidents.
Madanayakanahalli police mentioned that just a week ago, another accident had occurred at the same spot.
A victim named Santosh lost his balance due to a pothole and fell to his right. He also had been wearing a helmet without fastening its clip. A lorry ran over his head, resulting in his instant death.