Electric car catches fire on Bengaluru street, video goes viral

With EVs (Electric Vehicles) still evolving, manufacturers are in the process of learning and even the testing agencies are yet to figure out exactly what needs to be tested to ensure that there are no electric vehicle fires, said auto industry veteran and former Managing Director of M&M Pawan Goenka.

"If we go back 15-20 years back, we had seen such kind of things with internal combustion engine cars as well... because we were not aware at that time as what needs to be done," Goenka, now the Chairman, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), noted.

EVs are evolving and hence "a little bit of that (fire incidents) is bound to happen. I wouldn't say that manufacturers are taking it lightly. I would not like to believe it", he added.

While admitting that the fire incidents can give the whole EV industry a "bad name", Goenka asserted, "I don't think any manufacturer by design is being careless, it is just that we don't know enough right now."

It's a learning process and is maturing very fast. The government is also coming very strongly on checks that are required, he said, adding, "even the testing agencies do not know exactly what needs to be tested to ensure that there are no electric vehicle fires".

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) President Sunjay Kapur said there is a need to look at the development process of EVs as many of the players have no prior experience in the sector.

With PTI inputs.