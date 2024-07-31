Emerging tech, challenges in focus at round table

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based think tank Synergia Foundation on Tuesday organised a round table on the diverse implications of emerging technologies.
The round table had among its themes technologies including AI and IoT and their impact on industries and businesses, and the ethical aspects of AI.
It was led by Mercedes Soria, Executive Vice-President of Software Engineering and Chief Intelligence Officer at US-based robotics security company Knightscope.
Soria, a STEM advocate and a mentor for the US Department of State’s TechWomen initiative, urged women to build on their credentials in technology domains and reach leadership positions.
Noting how deepfakes have impacted elections in the US, Soria also underlined the tremendous potential of tools like Perplexity AI and SearchGPT. She also highlighted the challenges faced by immigrants in the US.
The round table has been pitched as the first step towards a greater exchange of knowledge between India and the United States, Synergia said.
Published 30 July 2024, 23:23 IST