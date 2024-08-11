Employee arrested after woman finds phone hidden in Benglauru's Third Wave Coffee outlet washroom

Bengaluru: Sadashivanagar police have arrested an employee of a coffee shop in Bengaluru after a mobile phone with video recording switched on was discovered in the ladies’ washroom. The arrested is Manoj, 23, a resident of Guttahalli in the city and a native of Shivamogga.

Manoj worked at the outlet of Third Wave Coffee on BEL Road for six months, a police officer told DH. He was subsequently sacked by the outlet.

“The phone is being analysed,” the officer said. “Further investigation is on.”

The incident came to light on Saturday following a social media post.