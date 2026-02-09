<p>Bangalore South MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejasvi-surya">Tejasvi Surya</a> was detained by the police on Monday amid protests against the Bengaluru metro fare hike involving an empty trunk. </p><p>He was served a notice on Sunday for staging a protest at a metro station without prior notification to the police. On Monday, he was detained when he tried to stage a protest in front of the metro station. </p>.<p>"Metro fare hike has been put on hold for the second time due pressure from the Union government. This is a temporary relief. The State government has not been able to continue the Shadow Cash Support (SCS), which the earlier governments were providing to BMRCL, because its coffers are empty," he told reporters outside the RV Road metro station and likened the government's situation to an empty trunk. </p><p>He demanded that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah release a White Paper on the State's economic situation.</p>.Bengaluru: 5% Namma Metro fare hike put on hold, but till when?.<p>After being detained, Surya said, "It is shameful that instead of providing better roads, infrastructure and amenities, the State government is forcing and detaining. We are asking for affordable public transport."</p>.<p>The police had denied permission to Surya and Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy to hold an empty trunk demonstration against the metro fare revision.</p><p>The developments came a day after the 5 per cent hike in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a> fares, slated to come into effect from Monday, was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-5-namma-metro-fare-hike-put-on-hold-but-till-when-3891253">put on hold</a> following directions from the Union government.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em> </p>