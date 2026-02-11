<p>Bengaluru: Enable India, a city-based organisation, recently hosted a summit to advance digital literacy and dignified livelihoods for persons with visual impairment.</p>.<p>The SeeAMillion Parivartan Summit 2026 brought together experts and representatives from 15 states and regions.</p>.<p>The event highlighted real-life journeys showing how access to technology and inclusive training has helped people.</p>.BWSSB prepared to tackle summer challenges in Bengaluru: Chairman.<p>Mahadev Sawant, a person with low vision from Goa, shared how early educational barriers and inaccessible learning methods nearly forced him to abandon his studies. He described the turning point in his life.</p>.<p>Sumita, an assistant trainer at RCGF, Kerala, recounted her journey from being an engineering college professor to losing her vision in a road accident and spending years without access to rehabilitation.</p>