<p>Bengaluru: A 2021 survey by the Revenue Department found encroachment of five guntas in Survey No 64 of Byrasandra village, which falls under the Bengaluru Central City Corporation. </p>.<p>Subsequently, revenue officials wrote to the civic body, urging it to withdraw the khatas issued to five private individuals who had built independent houses on the government land.</p>.<p>Venkatesh Raju, a resident of GM Palya, said the corporation has not acted on the tahsildar’s letter despite multiple reminders. He pointed out that the land is worth several crores of rupees and warned that failure to clear the encroachment could encourage the encroachers to grab another 15 guntas of government land that is currently fenced.</p>.'Residents will have to ride bicycles and horses to work': Bombay HC slams civic body over illegal encroachment .<p>Raju said he had approached the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prevention Special Court in 2019 with a complaint. During the course of the hearing, one of the alleged encroachers fled the site ahead of an inspection by revenue officials, while the others approached the court for relief.</p>.<p>Responding to a question in the assembly in December 2024, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said Survey No 64 comprises a total of 25 guntas of land. Of this, 15 guntas are free of encroachment, while the remaining portion has been encroached upon. “Of that, about five guntas of land is being used as a public road,” he said.</p>