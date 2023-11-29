End of an era: Beloved New Krishna Bhavan to close its doors

Bengaluru: Nestled in the heart of Malleswaram, the age-old New Krishna Bhavan stirred quite the buzz on a Tuesday, drawing in hordes of loyal patrons.

The reason? News of the venerable eatery’s imminent closure after December 6 had taken social media by storm. The property, once home to this iconic culinary institution, has been sold to a renowned jewellery chain, paving the way for a forthcoming commercial edifice.