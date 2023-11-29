End of an era: Beloved New Krishna Bhavan to close its doors

Bengaluru: Nestled in the heart of Malleswaram, the age-old New Krishna Bhavan stirred quite the buzz on a Tuesday, drawing in hordes of loyal patrons.
The reason? News of the venerable eatery’s imminent closure after December 6 had taken social media by storm. The property, once home to this iconic culinary institution, has been sold to a renowned jewellery chain, paving the way for a forthcoming commercial edifice.
For generations, New Krishna Bhavan, started in 1954 by by Gopinath Prabhu, has held a special place in the hearts of its devoted clientele, who swear by its unique culinary offerings. From the famed ‘button idly’ to the ‘Mangaluru Neer Dosa,’ ‘Green Masala Idly,’ ‘Salem Sambar Vada,’ ‘Udupi buns and Udupi Gulipa,’ ‘Mandya Ragi Dosa,’ and the ever-popular ‘Open butter masala dosa,’ this eatery has woven the flavours of authentic Mangaluru into its every dish.
But it wasn’t just the food that made this place iconic.
In its early days, New Krishna Bhavan also hosted a lodge, attracting a diverse crowd, including doctors and astrologers who conducted consultations right on the premises, V R Mahesh, Secretary Malleshwaram Swaabhimaana Initiative, told DH.
“It was a slice of old Bengaluru culture, a bygone era when doctors had their own spaces, a far cry from the modern clinics of today,” he added.
However, New Krishna Bhavan’s legacy doesn’t end with its delectable cuisine and unique ambiance. It was a pioneer in adopting zero-waste practices, setting a shining example for the hospitality industry.
Arun Adiga, Managing Partner at Vidyarthi Bhavan, lauds Prabhu’s visionary approach, stating, “While other hotels grappled with waste management, here’s a hotel that led the way. It is sad that they are closing because they had a cult following. They did well in adding innovative Karnataka dishes such as ragi roti, neer dosa, and green idli, which wasn’t available elsewhere,” said Adiga.
P C Rao, President of the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, fondly remembers that New Krishna Bhavan was among the first eateries to offer the famous South Indian lunch that Malleswaram residents hold dear.
New Krishna Bhavan was more than just a restaurant; it was a cherished part of the neighborhood’s history.