<p>Bengaluru: Energy Minister K J George on Monday chaired a review meeting with the Bengaluru North City Corporation to assess the progress of major development works under way in the Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency. He directed officials to expedite the completion of projects, including the rejuvenation of Kacharakanahalli Lake and the KPTCL Theme Park.</p><p>The meeting was held at Vidhana Soudha and was attended by senior officials, including Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar.</p>.<p>George reviewed the rejuvenation works at Kacharakanahalli Lake, where the corporation has taken up works such as desilting, landscaping and pathway development. The minister also assessed progress at the KPTCL Theme Park, Banaswadi Auditorium, garbage transfer station at HBR Layout, and the sports complex at Jeevanhalli.</p>