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Enforcement Directorate raids Bengaluru firm in Rs 899 crore bank fraud case

The search operations were held at various premises of the people and entities related to M/s Deepak Cables (India) Limited on May 21 and 29.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 14:55 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 14:55 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeEnforcement Directorate

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