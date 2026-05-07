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Engineer lured on dating app, assaulted, robbed in Bengaluru; four held

During the investigation, police found that the gang had targeted at least eight victims using similar modus operandi.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 21:55 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 21:55 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeDating App

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