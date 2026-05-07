<p>Bengaluru: A 27-year-old civil engineer from Yelahanka was assaulted and robbed by a gang of four after being lured through a dating app.</p>.<p>Police have arrested two accused, Darshan and Rajesh, both aged 19, along with two juveniles, all residents of Yelahanka.</p>.<p>The victim, a resident of Chikkajala, had been using the dating app for over a year and recently befriended a man on the platform. The two exchanged numbers and decided to meet on May 1 near Palanahalli Gate.</p>.<p>Soon after reaching the spot, the victim was allegedly forced into a car by four men, who threatened to expose his sexual orientation and demanded his mobile phone and UPI credentials.</p>.Nudity in public, panic, extortion: 3 held as Kinnar gang robbing women busted in UP's Lucknow.<p>When he refused, he was stabbed on the thigh. The accused then robbed his phone and transferred Rs 16,000 via UPI before abandoning him in an isolated area.</p>.<p>The victim sought treatment at a nearby hospital and filed a complaint a day later. Police traced the suspects based on account transaction details and took them into custody.</p>.<p>During the investigation, police found that the gang had targeted at least eight victims using similar modus operandi.</p>.<p>A knife, four mobile phones and a bike used in the crime have been seized and further investigations are on.</p>