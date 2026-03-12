<p>A 3D-printed biomimetic ‘parakeet’ has helped save several chicks rescued by a wildlife hospital.</p>.<p>The rescue centre run by People for Animals (PFA) recently received 46 orphaned chicks. Conventional feeding methods were stressful and risked affecting their natural behaviour.</p>.200 parrots die of food poisoning in MP's Khargone district.<p>Aeronautical engineering students from Gopal College of Engineering and Management developed a 3D-printed biomimetic device that resembles a mother bird.</p>.<p>“The (device) has transformed our rehabilitation process for these fragile chicks, drastically reducing stress and improving their survival rates," said Col Nawaz Shariff, General Manager, PFA Wildlife Hospital.</p>.<p>Sunita Prabhakar, Director of Gopalan Foundation, said the project channeled technical skills into empathetic solutions.</p>