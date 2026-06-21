Engineer’s body recovered from Varthur sewage plant in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: After an overnight search operation, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services recovered the body of the supervising engineer from the sewage treatment plant in the early hours of Saturday. Two workers had gone missing while cleaning a wet well on Thursday.</p>.<p>The body of 30-year-old Agilan Mohan from Tamil Nadu was found at 3.50 am and lifted from the tank. It was later shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that the search operation, involving specialised rescue personnel and equipment, continued through the night amid challenging conditions. Efforts are underway to trace the second missing worker, Brijesh Kumar from Bihar.</p>.<p>A senior Fire and Emergency Services officer said the operation faced difficulties due to heavy rain, poor visibility and the accumulation of toxic gases inside the structure. On Saturday afternoon, rescue personnel temporarily suspended the search because of adverse weather, and it will continue on Sunday morning to trace the remaining worker.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Thursday evening during maintenance operations at the sewage treatment facility maintained by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) at Belagere near Varthur. Preliminary findings indicated that the workers had entered the wet well to carry out maintenance work before they drowned, while another worker, Karthik, managed to get out of the tank and alerted the staff about the incident.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Varthur police have registered a negligence case against the contractor engaged by BWSSB to execute the cleaning work. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by BWSSB officials.</p>.<p>Chennai-based VATECH WABAG Limited carried out the cleaning operation in violation of BWSSB guidelines and mandatory safety protocols prescribed for work in confined spaces such as wet wells and sewage treatment units.</p>