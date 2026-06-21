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Engineer’s body recovered from Varthur sewage plant in Bengaluru

The body of 30-year-old Agilan Mohan from Tamil Nadu was found at 3.50 am and lifted from the tank. It was later shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 22:27 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 22:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaEngineer

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