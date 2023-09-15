Engineers who switched careers

“Teachers in school explained concepts in a way that made me curious but that was not the case in college,” says Vikas aka Vicky Pedia, a popular content creator. Vikas found that theatre satisfied his curiosity. “I believe that only if you do something for 10 years, will you get good at it. And I was looking for a field where I would be happy spending those 10 years.” However, Vicky adds, “Engineering has helped me integrate the newest technology into my content creation process.”